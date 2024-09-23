Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Invests $11.61 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 6.9% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 225,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.45 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.