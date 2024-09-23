Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $235.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.