Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $65,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.