The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $93.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

