Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

CRM opened at $266.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,891 shares of company stock valued at $16,306,944. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

