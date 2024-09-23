Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

NOW stock opened at $937.36 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $940.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $822.56 and a 200-day moving average of $771.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.