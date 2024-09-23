LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5,860.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,130 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for about 1.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 1.93% of LGI Homes worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.