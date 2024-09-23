HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 48,300 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,266.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,266.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,120 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $27.71 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

