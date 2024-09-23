8,700 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 160.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 49.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $181.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $182.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

