SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $242.21 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

