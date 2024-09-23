Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

