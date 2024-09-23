Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,975,000 after buying an additional 149,365 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

