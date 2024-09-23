Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DYN opened at $36.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,705 shares of company stock valued at $437,701. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

