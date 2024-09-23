Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

