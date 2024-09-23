Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13,192.9% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $247.86 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.