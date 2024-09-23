Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 650,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 325.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

