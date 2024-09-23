Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 15,361 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $24,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.