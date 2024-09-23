Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $4.98 Million in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $86,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,828,753 shares of company stock valued at $67,021,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

