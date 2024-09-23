Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 295,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 589,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,415,000.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

