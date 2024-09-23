Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 275,000 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 263,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.