Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $48,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

