Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 16,388 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 994,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

