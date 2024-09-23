100,000 Shares in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Spyre Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

SYRE opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

