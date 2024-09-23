King Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 112,500,000 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 112,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,250,000. PG&E comprises 96.1% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 381,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 14.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1,312.3% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 540,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

