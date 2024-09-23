Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

