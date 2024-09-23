45,000 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFX opened at $242.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

