Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $25.74 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 2.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Encompass Health worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 85.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $92.65 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

