Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bruker by 925.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 78.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

BRKR stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

