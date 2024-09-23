Integral Health Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.45. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

