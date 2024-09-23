815,612 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Acquired by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 815,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301,000. Janus International Group accounts for about 7.6% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.56% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,144 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,243,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 493,417 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

