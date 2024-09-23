REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. REGENXBIO comprises approximately 1.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of REGENXBIO worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $6,146,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $5,268,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 6.5 %

RGNX stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

