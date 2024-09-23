Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78.

Insider Activity

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,750 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

