U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. U-Haul comprises 2.8% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.09.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

