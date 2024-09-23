Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MREO shares. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,495 shares of company stock valued at $980,763. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

