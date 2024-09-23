Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

