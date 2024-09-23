Applied Fundamental Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,516 shares during the period. TTEC comprises 0.1% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

