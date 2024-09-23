IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Lessened by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for about 13.1% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.47% of IAC worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

