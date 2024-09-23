Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 925.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 260,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.54 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

