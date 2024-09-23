Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Boosted by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 137.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 6.2% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.19% of Western Digital worth $46,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

