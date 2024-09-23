Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.2 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $184.17 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

