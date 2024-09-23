DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $1,443,767 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

