American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

