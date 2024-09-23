DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $102.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

