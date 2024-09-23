Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $180.66 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

