Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 211,128 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 169.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of 3M worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $134.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

