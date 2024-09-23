Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $188,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

