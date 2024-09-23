Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,009 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,231 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5,540.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

