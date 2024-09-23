Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,136 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

LNG opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

