Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 9,829 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Argus raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7 %

MSCI opened at $551.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.