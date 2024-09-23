Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $82,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $85.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

